Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after buying an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Vale by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,162 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vale by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,683,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Vale by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,916,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $15.37 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

