Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tenaris by 83.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 86,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenaris by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TS. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $34.87 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

