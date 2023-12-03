Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 174,561 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,561 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Timken by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

