Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 33,470 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $82,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

