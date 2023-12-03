Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 594,546 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $85,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 68.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 11.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 87.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

