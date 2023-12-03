Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $84,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Report on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.