Geode Capital Management LLC Has $82.48 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,817 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $82,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

