Geode Capital Management LLC Has $87.59 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,404,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $87,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

