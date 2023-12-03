Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,357,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,921 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $83,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,855,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,435,000 after purchasing an additional 304,694 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,272,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 206,643 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United States Steel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 123,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,830 shares of company stock valued at $614,885. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:X opened at $36.24 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.