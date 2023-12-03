Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,569,226 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $86,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 91.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 28.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 59.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 96,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

