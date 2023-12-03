Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,827 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $84,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AAON by 841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 887,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,176,000 after purchasing an additional 359,786 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $62.53 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $328,868.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,745.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,145 shares of company stock worth $1,045,528 in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.