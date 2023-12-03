Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 19,388 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $85,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,516,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $159.47 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $162.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average is $146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

