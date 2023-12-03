Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Trading Up 1.5%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 3,610 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Geodrill Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
