Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.21. 8,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 9,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

