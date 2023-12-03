Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,345,000 after buying an additional 409,873 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 8,741.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 87.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

