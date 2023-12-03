Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Graco were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Graco by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $81.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

