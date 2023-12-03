Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

