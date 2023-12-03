Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 59,705 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1,337.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,705 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter valued at $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 154.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $250,397.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,055. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Doximity Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $24.35 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

