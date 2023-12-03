Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NMI by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $27.65 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

