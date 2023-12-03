Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 282,713 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 566,100 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $84.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.