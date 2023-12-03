Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2,379.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,430 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 943.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $21.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

