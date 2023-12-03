Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 195.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

KTB stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $654.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

