Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,325 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.