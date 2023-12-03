Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 588,533 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,077,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after purchasing an additional 319,722 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 471.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $75.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.07 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $65,664.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,325.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

