Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,478 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 83.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 156,789 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 68.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 185,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 75,580 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $69,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

