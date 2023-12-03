Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,246 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

