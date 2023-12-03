Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,029 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,859 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.53.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.