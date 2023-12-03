Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 592 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 799,434 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 668,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,604,000 after acquiring an additional 571,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 954,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,667,000 after acquiring an additional 379,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of BUD opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

