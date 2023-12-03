Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $370.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.82 and its 200 day moving average is $325.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.72. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $382.04.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

