Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 227.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,117 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $61.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.