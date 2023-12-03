Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 559.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $192.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.69. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

