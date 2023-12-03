Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 142.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

