Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Polaris by 602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 103,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Polaris by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Polaris by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.17.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.33.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

