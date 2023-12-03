Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $126,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $71,994,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $27,473,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $126.91 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $128.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.0001 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

