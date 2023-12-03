Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,210.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $101.59 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

