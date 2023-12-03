Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Up 7.7% in November

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 56.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 108,206 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 779.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 69,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $31.33 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

