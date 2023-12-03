Head to Head Survey: Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Saratoga Investment and Vinci Partners Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Saratoga Investment currently has a consensus target price of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.37%. Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.95%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Saratoga Investment pays out 102.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

14.6% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $99.10 million 3.45 $24.68 million $2.76 9.46 Vinci Partners Investments $79.04 million 7.34 $42.50 million $0.73 14.42

Vinci Partners Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Saratoga Investment. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 25.56% 13.52% 4.23% Vinci Partners Investments 48.86% 17.37% 13.61%

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Saratoga Investment on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. The firm prefers to invest in aerospace, automotive aftermarket and services, business products and services, consumer products and services, education, environmental services, industrial services, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare products and services, logistics, distribution, manufacturing, restaurants services, food services, software services, technology services, specialty chemical, media and telecommunications. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $50 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $250 million. The firm prefer to take a majority stake. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. was formed on 2007 and is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.