Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,993,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,333,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

