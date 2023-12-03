Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,676 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Quarry LP raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $395.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

