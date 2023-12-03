Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after buying an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 499,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HP opened at $36.54 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

