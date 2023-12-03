Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.99

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €70.99 ($78.01) and traded as high as €72.62 ($79.80). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €72.20 ($79.34), with a volume of 1,021,484 shares traded.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is €68.73 and its 200 day moving average is €70.94.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

