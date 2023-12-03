Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.99

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €70.99 ($78.01) and traded as high as €72.62 ($79.80). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €72.20 ($79.34), with a volume of 1,021,484 shares traded.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is €68.73 and its 200 day moving average is €70.94.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.