Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.6325 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Herc has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Herc to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $131.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. Herc has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $162.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88.

Insider Activity at Herc

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Herc by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

About Herc

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.