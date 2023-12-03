Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 229,546 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,546 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amcor by 783.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Amcor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,977,000 after buying an additional 7,871,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

