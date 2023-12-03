Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,840 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

