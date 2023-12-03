Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 1,684 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $59,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $50,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

