Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 41,681 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 483.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 47.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

