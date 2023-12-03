Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,493 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

