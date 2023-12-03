Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,915 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,577,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,556,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.