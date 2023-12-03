Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $51.86 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

