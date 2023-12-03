Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth approximately $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DISH Network by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,428,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 1,120,695 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 41.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,707,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after buying an additional 796,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

DISH Network Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

